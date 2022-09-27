SubscribeSign In
k
Collection by Katey Niemer

Bathroom

View 10 Photos
The large ensuite master bath opens to a balcony which has an outdoor shower and a green wall for privacy. High-end touches include wall-to-wall tiling, a steam shower, a freestanding soaking tub, and a Toto Neorest bidet toilet.
The large ensuite master bath opens to a balcony which has an outdoor shower and a green wall for privacy. High-end touches include wall-to-wall tiling, a steam shower, a freestanding soaking tub, and a Toto Neorest bidet toilet.
The bedroom is home to a platform bed that Curtis built herself and has since moved from house to house.
The bedroom is home to a platform bed that Curtis built herself and has since moved from house to house.
Since micro-cement is waterproof, Curtis also used it to cover the shower walls, dispensing with the need for tile and the busyness of grout lines. A full-height linen shower curtain adds more texture and movement, and the plumbing is handmade of brass.
Since micro-cement is waterproof, Curtis also used it to cover the shower walls, dispensing with the need for tile and the busyness of grout lines. A full-height linen shower curtain adds more texture and movement, and the plumbing is handmade of brass.
Bathroom
Bathroom
Many of the home’s furnishings are made from recycled materials, vintage finds, or nearly new pieces—such as this bathtub, which Jessica salvaged from a renovation at a friend’s house. The curtain was made from a vintage French sheet, which ironically—for a bathroom—has the initials BM embroidered on it.
Many of the home’s furnishings are made from recycled materials, vintage finds, or nearly new pieces—such as this bathtub, which Jessica salvaged from a renovation at a friend’s house. The curtain was made from a vintage French sheet, which ironically—for a bathroom—has the initials BM embroidered on it.
In the master bathroom upstairs, the Tokyo roll-top bathtub from victoriaplumb benefits from an epic view.
In the master bathroom upstairs, the Tokyo roll-top bathtub from victoriaplumb benefits from an epic view.
For the snowy season, a Rais stove provides extra warmth.
For the snowy season, a Rais stove provides extra warmth.
The Frankos also tackled three bathroom renovations. The main bathroom was previously dark, cramped, and dingy, but it did feature a clawfoot tub (albeit lopsided and painted a startling red). After taking it down to the studs and fixing some plumbing issues, they added a window to bring in natural light, introduced wood trim, refinished the tub, and laid new floor tiles.
The Frankos also tackled three bathroom renovations. The main bathroom was previously dark, cramped, and dingy, but it did feature a clawfoot tub (albeit lopsided and painted a startling red). After taking it down to the studs and fixing some plumbing issues, they added a window to bring in natural light, introduced wood trim, refinished the tub, and laid new floor tiles.