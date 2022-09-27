Bathroom
Many of the home’s furnishings are made from recycled materials, vintage finds, or nearly new pieces—such as this bathtub, which Jessica salvaged from a renovation at a friend’s house. The curtain was made from a vintage French sheet, which ironically—for a bathroom—has the initials BM embroidered on it.
The Frankos also tackled three bathroom renovations. The main bathroom was previously dark, cramped, and dingy, but it did feature a clawfoot tub (albeit lopsided and painted a startling red). After taking it down to the studs and fixing some plumbing issues, they added a window to bring in natural light, introduced wood trim, refinished the tub, and laid new floor tiles.