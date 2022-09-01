SubscribeSign In
An updated bathroom features a mix of tiles: Carrara marble tiles on the floor, green subway tiles from Heath Ceramics on the inner shower walls, and white subway tiles from Daltile on the exterior walls. The fixtures are from Grohe.
The wall of the master bathroom is tiled with Ming Green Marble Fan Tiles from Tera Nova, paired with tumbled limestone floor tiles from Tera Nova. A Michael Anastassiades Flos pendant light from Living Edge brightens the space. The bespoke vanity was designed by Carter Williamson and built by House by Hart Joinery. "Again, we used timber half-dowels to tie the look in with the kitchen," says Peake.
To pay homage to the home’s era, the couple chose a midcentury-inspired Pacific Green Starburst III tile from the Cement Tile Shop to go behind the Moreno Bath MOB rosewood vanity. Hudson Valley Lighting fixtures and CB2 mirrors add some retro bling to the bath.
The tile looks vintage, but was selected and installed as part of the renovation. On the vanity: Kristall Tumbler in Blush by Decor Walther from the Oliver Thom Store.
A terracotta vanity expands across the full length of the bathroom.
The all-over green tiles of this bathroom feel the most like camp.
All of the bathrooms were treated to a full remodel and now come with all new fixtures.
The balance of new and old can be seen in how the kid’s bath received all new finishes, while Kaplan kept the floors, stair rail, and stained-glass skylight in the hall. “Throughout the day, as the sun moves, that color [from the stained-glass] just moves around and then hits the property line wall, and goes all the way down the stair,” says Kaplan.
