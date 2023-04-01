Dwell House
Collection by
Jennie Soler
Bathroom
Don't neglect the faucet. It’s important to remember that faucets aren’t always included in a new vanity, which may require a bit of research and coordination.
Rich Veracruz marble lines one wall of the bathroom, black-and-white tiles of various sizes clad another.
KALLISTA, Laura Kirar Marble Console Table
Bathroom Shower
En-suit classic-European espired bathroom
The private bathroom features a wetroom style open enclsoure, linear drain,Quartzite tile, and a concealed mirrored medicine cabinet. The fixtures are by Fantini.
The bathroom is clad in black marble sourced from Spain. - Gothenburg, Sweden Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Custom resin panels, designed specifically for the proportion of the shower.
“Keeping the kitchen and bathrooms simple saved money for the important things,” Harkness explains. They went with a soothing color palette and hardware from Reece.
The bathroom’s hexagonal marble tiles are by Ann Sacks, and the fixture, mirror, and wall cabinet are all by Duravit. - Chicago, Illinois Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
The custom design sandblasted shower glass mimics the fossil porcelain tile on the opposite wall. The minimalist design is accessible.
The new casita bathroom features a custom concrete sink, plaster walls, and custom concrete tile.
