Collection by Ellen Keith Shaw

Bathroom`

Bathroom
Bathroom
A creative way of cutting costs is on display in son Nate’s bathroom, where the wall tiles are arranged in a whimsical, irregular pattern making use of slim sections of tile cut for transitions and corners. “We came up with a pattern that could incorporate random sizes so we were able to order the exact amount of tile that we needed,” Bischoff says. “It allowed us to get the most out of the tile price because there wasn’t that 20 percent that [would normally go] into the landfill.” The two-bowl sink is the Vitviken model from Ikea; it’s topped with a chrome Hansgrohe faucet and accented by Ikea’s Godmorgon medicine cabinets customized by MADE.
The larger master bathroom was reoriented and updated with new materials—the same ones that have been used throughout the house including walnut and the Western red cedar siding.
Custom Guest Bath Vanity
Master Bath with glass tile wall and sapele-wood suspended vanity
Walnut has also added warmth and contrast to the bathroom vanities. While the Heath Classic Field ceramic tile in Modern Blue has been used sparingly throughout the home, it still adds color to the hall bath vanity backsplash and at the shampoo niches in both bathrooms.
One of the bathrooms.
Porcelain tiles line the bathroom. The countertops and cabinetry are ceramic and wood veneer over fiberboard, respectively.
Davey McEathron Architecture installed slim windows to provide a light-filled, yet private, master bathroom in Chelsea House.
Picture windows feature prominently throughout. Even the master bath has a major view.
The bathroom is finished with the same green tiles as used in the chimney well. Large-format tiles imitating terrazzo line the bathroom floor and shower walls, including the built-in bench.
A full bathroom now fills part of the original living space. Dark Fiandre floor tiles contrast with a mix of bright white matte and gloss wall tiles. A Glo Ball wall sconce from Flos is the perfect playful addition to this modern bath.
The new bathroom is in the former bedroom, and it’s primarily used by the bedroom occupants.
The warm and luxurious bathroom features a Toto washlet with water jets and a heated toilet seat. The large shower with timber floor slats faces a view of the garden.
Every room in the house has access to natural light. The bathroom cabinets are standard mid-grade factory-built cabinets, topped by custom poured concrete countertops that the architects designed and built.
