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Collection by Cally Quist

Bathroom

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The energy-efficient residence comes with solar panels, thriving gardens, a large pool patio, and a guesthouse.
The energy-efficient residence comes with solar panels, thriving gardens, a large pool patio, and a guesthouse.
Local firm Ome Dezin saved this midcentury home’s post-and-beam ceilings and brick fireplace while bringing in ribbed grass, a circular skylight, and a built-in kitchen banquette.
Local firm Ome Dezin saved this midcentury home’s post-and-beam ceilings and brick fireplace while bringing in ribbed grass, a circular skylight, and a built-in kitchen banquette.
A subdued palette and sumptuous curves help to showcase an epic city view.
A subdued palette and sumptuous curves help to showcase an epic city view.
The raw edges of the antique teak wood shelves bring an organic touch to the the living area.
The raw edges of the antique teak wood shelves bring an organic touch to the the living area.