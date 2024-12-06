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c
Collection by
Cally Quist
Bathroom
View
7
Photos
The energy-efficient residence comes with solar panels, thriving gardens, a large pool patio, and a guesthouse.
Local firm Ome Dezin saved this midcentury home’s post-and-beam ceilings and brick fireplace while bringing in ribbed grass, a circular skylight, and a built-in kitchen banquette.
A subdued palette and sumptuous curves help to showcase an epic city view.
The raw edges of the antique teak wood shelves bring an organic touch to the the living area.
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