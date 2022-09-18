SubscribeSign In
b
Collection by Breck Sargent

Bathroom

View 7 Photos
Master Bathroom
Master Bathroom
The stone was the driving force behind the powder room design. The grey glass of the custom Lindsey Adelman light connects to the veining and elevates the whole look.
The stone was the driving force behind the powder room design. The grey glass of the custom Lindsey Adelman light connects to the veining and elevates the whole look.
After: Lake Washington Overlook floor plan
After: Lake Washington Overlook floor plan
Before: Lake Washington Overlook floor plan
Before: Lake Washington Overlook floor plan
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.