The kitchen of this Brooklyn brownstone features a brick backsplash with a metal panel connecting the Bluestar range to the Viking chimney wall hood. The mashup of materials preserves the personality of brick with the ease of cleaning stainless steel. The island and cabinets are fashioned from remilled Douglas fir beams salvaged from Upstate New York.
The architecture firm’s in-house joinery company, Fraher and Co, incorporated storage spaces throughout the home. Beneath the kitchen bar, a birch plywood bookcase holds the chef’s collection of cookbooks and music. Shelves flanking the oven also store and showcase dishes, glasses, and wine bottles.
