bathroom

In the bathroom, Roca wall tile in Rainbow Azul continues the citrus color scheme, and the floor is clad in ceramic plank. The Ikea sinks and faucets also helped the design come in on budget.
A large window in the bathroom shower enhances the indoor-outdoor experience that is central to Southern California living.
