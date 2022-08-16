Bathroom
A skylight illuminates the master bathroom, which is entirely outfitted with Arblu Tulip fixtures. The orange floor is Kenbrock K2 studded rubber. Note how the divisional wall stops short of the ceiling—a decision that the architects implemented to “create volume and height, which celebrate the curve of the ceiling.”
In their query letter, Ben and Sarah were clear that they wanted a home that could accommodate all of life’s messes. “We don't want a white display kitchen that only looks good when it's clean and not in use. We want our kitchen to be able to work hard. We love to cook and when we do, there are usually lots of things on the go and a mess being made.”
"Selecting furniture for this space was a unique experience because, as it is not our primary residence, we wanted to find the right balance between guest-friendly pieces and custom pieces that felt unique and designed with the space in mind," says Tarah. "We split the difference by sourcing some budget-friendly pieces that were lower impact but high function at a reasonable cost."
An outdoor fireplace and courtyard create what Twohill calls a distinct “territory” between the main house (right) and the new addition while maintaining privacy for both dwellings. “The courtyard is particularly important because the family loves being on the ground,” he says. The stools are from Martin’s furniture company.
