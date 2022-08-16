SubscribeSign In
Bathroom

A skylight illuminates the master bathroom, which is entirely outfitted with Arblu Tulip fixtures. The orange floor is Kenbrock K2 studded rubber. Note how the divisional wall stops short of the ceiling—a decision that the architects implemented to “create volume and height, which celebrate the curve of the ceiling.”
In the tiled master bathroom, the boys get their own sink.
In their query letter, Ben and Sarah were clear that they wanted a home that could accommodate all of life’s messes. “We don't want a white display kitchen that only looks good when it's clean and not in use. We want our kitchen to be able to work hard. We love to cook and when we do, there are usually lots of things on the go and a mess being made.”
An internal window creates a visual connection between the living area and the dining room, and also allows the wood-burning fireplace to easily heat the whole space.
The slat treatment was added to the staircase.
"Selecting furniture for this space was a unique experience because, as it is not our primary residence, we wanted to find the right balance between guest-friendly pieces and custom pieces that felt unique and designed with the space in mind," says Tarah. "We split the difference by sourcing some budget-friendly pieces that were lower impact but high function at a reasonable cost."
An outdoor fireplace and courtyard create what Twohill calls a distinct “territory” between the main house (right) and the new addition while maintaining privacy for both dwellings. “The courtyard is particularly important because the family loves being on the ground,” he says. The stools are from Martin’s furniture company.
The vintage chairs are by Hans Wegner, while the table, cabinets, and the rest of the furnishings in the home were designed and built by Doug.
Main bathroom
The design team retained the old supports, which now frame the kitchen. Jessica picked DeVol cabinets and systems for their traditional-meets-streamlined style.
A free standing soaking tub is located in the master bath wet room.
Review the number of sinks you need. While two sinks can help ease morning traffic, they also reduce countertop space. Ask yourself: would a double sink with little countertop space be more useful than a single sink with more surface space?
