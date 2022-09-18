SubscribeSign In
Bathroom

The adjacent bathroom was plastered to maintain the minimalist palette, and provide soothing contrast with the wood detailing everywhere else.
A wall of breeze block open to the elements and sun from a skylight create a sort of outdoor shower inside the bathroom off the main bedroom.
Rain shower
Wooden beams show off the 18.5-tall ceiling in the master bathroom.
Despite facing the street, the master bathroom contains a delightful surprise: a private outdoor shower with a green wall.
The bathroom floor is covered in Porcelanosa Boston Stone.
A long, linear window brings light into the Heath Ceramics tile-covered shower, which is curbless, so as to accommodate aging-in-place.
