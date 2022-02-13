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Collection by Scott Newland

bathroom

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An outdoor shower was installed in the space between the home's two boxes, as an unexpected sanctuary.
An outdoor shower was installed in the space between the home's two boxes, as an unexpected sanctuary.
The owners requested clean lines and a modern appearance for the home's design, with thoughtful considerations for layout and storage.
The owners requested clean lines and a modern appearance for the home's design, with thoughtful considerations for layout and storage.
The design team added a skylight to the shower room, which has a ribbed glass partition and wall tile from Solistone.
The design team added a skylight to the shower room, which has a ribbed glass partition and wall tile from Solistone.
A tub remains in one bathroom, as a balance of accessibility and non-disabled wants.
A tub remains in one bathroom, as a balance of accessibility and non-disabled wants.
The bathroom's shower is wheelchair accessible, if needed.
The bathroom's shower is wheelchair accessible, if needed.
The second bathroom.
The second bathroom.
The updated master bath features a deep soaking tub and a serene view.
The updated master bath features a deep soaking tub and a serene view.
Australian studio Keen Architecture designed this large laundry room with minimalist grey walls, subway tiles splashback, built-in cabinetry and a large window that opens out to the garden, perfect for clothes in need of sun-drying.
Australian studio Keen Architecture designed this large laundry room with minimalist grey walls, subway tiles splashback, built-in cabinetry and a large window that opens out to the garden, perfect for clothes in need of sun-drying.
The bathroom features terrazzo floor tiles—which have a similar pattern to the material used to construct the fireplace in the living room.
The bathroom features terrazzo floor tiles—which have a similar pattern to the material used to construct the fireplace in the living room.
The updated bathrooms include floating mahogany vanities with black, leather-finish granite countertops.
The updated bathrooms include floating mahogany vanities with black, leather-finish granite countertops.