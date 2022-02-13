An outdoor shower was installed in the space between the home's two boxes, as an unexpected sanctuary.
The owners requested clean lines and a modern appearance for the home's design, with thoughtful considerations for layout and storage.
The design team added a skylight to the shower room, which has a ribbed glass partition and wall tile from Solistone.
A tub remains in one bathroom, as a balance of accessibility and non-disabled wants.
The bathroom's shower is wheelchair accessible, if needed.
The second bathroom.
The updated master bath features a deep soaking tub and a serene view.
Australian studio Keen Architecture designed this large laundry room with minimalist grey walls, subway tiles splashback, built-in cabinetry and a large window that opens out to the garden, perfect for clothes in need of sun-drying.
The bathroom features terrazzo floor tiles—which have a similar pattern to the material used to construct the fireplace in the living room.
The updated bathrooms include floating mahogany vanities with black, leather-finish granite countertops.