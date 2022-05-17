SubscribeSign In
Bathroom

Oak cabinets on either side of the long dining room table camouflage a variety of kitchen appliances and even laundry facilities.
In the primary bathroom, custom oak cabinetry by Caron Custom Homes floats above light gray porcelain floor tiles from Ariostea. The counter is Caesarstone quartz, and the fixtures are by Grohe.
The primary bedroom has an adjoining dressing room and bathroom. The design team salvaged the home’s original claw-foot tub and reglazed it to restore it.
Family Bathroom with Freestanding Tub & Skylight
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
The master bath features round penny tiles and concrete tile floors.
Master Ensuite with Skylight
The shower.
Wooden beams show off the 18.5-tall ceiling in the master bathroom.
Luckily, the current owners agreed with the finish-out choices from phase one, making phase two move much more smoothly.
“I like creating moments of drama in a home—like the red subway tiles in the powder room—that add impact without taking over the story,” Davis says.
Dark bathroom fixtures by Aquabrass match the room’s deep tone.
The tub sold the downstairs tenants on the unit.
Powder room
