Collection by Kathleen Winter

bathroom

Phinney Ridge Residence
Custom blackened steel towel bar
Outdoor rain shower and free standing Victoria & Albert clawfoot tub made of rust-free lava.
Architect Charlie Lazor designed this peaceful, lakeside prefab in Ontario, Canada, with a Japanese-style bathroom clad in richly stained teak with a matching tub and sink by Bath in Wood.
Woods & Water outdoor bathing
This home in Melbourne by design duo Kathryn Robson and Susie Cohen has deep nook shelves at one end of the wardrobe, which gives the bathroom a warm, natural and organic feel.
As with the kitchen island bench and the cabinetry for the media unit, the bathroom vanity was custom designed by Studio Jackson Scott and built on-site using Australian Blackbutt.
