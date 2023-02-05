A view of the bathroom with a freestanding tub and brass fixtures from the bedroom area.
A solid terrazzo sink juts out from the wall with an integrated wooden drawer. The mirror conceals an oak cabinet.
The bathroom is lined with on-site molded terrazzo made from white cement and bits of yellow and gray stone.
"The idea was to execute the terrazzo material in the finest way possible without any seams, and deliver a warm but minimalist bathroom," explains Frama.
Light pours through clerestory windows in the master bathroom. Staying true to the home’s overall aesthetic, Sweet used simple, contrasting materials—white oak for the cabinets and Ann Sacks white tiles for the walls.
The marble wall and sink are both made from Elba Blue Marble. Inax Yohen Border tiles from Japan line the walls and add a sophisticated and artful touch.
“My favorite space in the home might be the master shower,” says Joseph. “The skylight covers the entire shower, and when there is a full moon you don’t even need a light. I find it to be a very peaceful and calming space.”
The bathroom has views to the bushland on the cliff. The space is entirely open, with privacy afforded by the remote location and dense vegetation.
The powder bathroom features a custom stone sink and white oak vanity base built by the homeowner.
Quarry Pavers from Seneca Tiles cover the bathroom. All of the fixtures are from Sigma, and they were originally chrome before Grey stripped and refinished them.
Yellow tiles add a fun pop of color in the bathroom.