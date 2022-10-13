SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by Jonathan Thomas

Bathroom

View 6 Photos
The second bathroom is awash in blue.
The second bathroom is awash in blue.
The renovation introduced green cement floor tile from Clé, a custom vanity with triangular brass pulls, and square wall tile that echoes the ceiling pattern.
The renovation introduced green cement floor tile from Clé, a custom vanity with triangular brass pulls, and square wall tile that echoes the ceiling pattern.
An oversized pink soaking tub awaits at one of the far edges of the enclosed courtyard—offering an idyllic refuge to rest and relax after a refreshing dip in the nearby pool.
An oversized pink soaking tub awaits at one of the far edges of the enclosed courtyard—offering an idyllic refuge to rest and relax after a refreshing dip in the nearby pool.
In addition to large skylight and glass shower, the primary ensuite bath also comes with onyx countertops which match the kitchen island.
In addition to large skylight and glass shower, the primary ensuite bath also comes with onyx countertops which match the kitchen island.