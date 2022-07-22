SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by Julia Wheeler

bathroom

View 4 Photos
Designer Emily Rand mixed expensive and more affordable finishes to stay within budget, combining Moroccan encaustic Clé tile with wall-mounted sinks from Kohler in the kids’ bathroom.
Designer Emily Rand mixed expensive and more affordable finishes to stay within budget, combining Moroccan encaustic Clé tile with wall-mounted sinks from Kohler in the kids’ bathroom.
Upstairs, the primary bathroom presents a sanctuary adorned with Crema Marfil marble, a Restoration Hardware vanity, and brass hardware."
Upstairs, the primary bathroom presents a sanctuary adorned with Crema Marfil marble, a Restoration Hardware vanity, and brass hardware."
The main bathroom features a soaking tub, Hansgrohe faucets, and bathroom tiles from Heath Ceramics and American Universal Penny.
The main bathroom features a soaking tub, Hansgrohe faucets, and bathroom tiles from Heath Ceramics and American Universal Penny.