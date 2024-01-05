Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Playful wallpaper and a glowing reading light make the bunk room bench the perfect place for bedtime stories.
Holy Matcha in San Diego sports wall adorned with bright, floral wallpaper than tranforms the company's retail space.
Our studio room. ARRIVE Phoenix. Not so prickly - prickly pear wallpaper!
In the bathroom, we incorporated the iconic Banana Leaf Wallpaper from CW Stockwell, used in the Beverly Hills Hotel. Green tile from Fireclay continues the feeling of being immersed in banana leaves.
Yellow Vintage Floral Peel and Stick Wallpaper provides a flamboyant backdrop.
Floral wallpaper adds a whimsical note of color in the nursery.
Powder room with animal themed wallpaper
In the principal bedroom, wallpaper from Hygee and West hovers over the George Nelson thin edge bed from Design Within Reach. Horner also added multiple skylights throughout the house to bring in more light.
The vestibule is painted in Benjamin Moore’s coral-hued Hot Spice and covered in a Cuban-inspired floral wallpaper by fashion designer Matthew Williamson for Osborne &amp; Little.
Fernando Wong’s master bath brings the outdoors in with bold wallpaper.
The eponymous founder and principal of Michael K. Chen Architecture resuscitated a four-story, 3,600-square-foot home in Brooklyn’s Clinton Hill neighborhood that was built in 1895 and had been abandoned for 20 years. Its newest owners—a tech investor and an art teacher at a public school—were inspired by the playful color palette that was still apparent underneath the building’s decay. "We had epic color palette meetings, looking at deck after deck for paint colors that spoke to us or provoked a particular sensation,” says Chen. “You don’t look at the color, you inhabit it.”
“Wallpaper came into the picture, which was totally fun,” Ron says. The new powder room is gussied up with CW Stockwell Martinique wallpaper, a Scarabeo Ceramiche Teorema wash basin, and light fixtures and a mirror from West Elm.
A soaking tub with a rain shower head provides a sense of luxury in the bathroom, where a concrete wall, flooring, and vanity counter offset a white oak vanity and more Douglas fir paneling. "Glass beads were added to the concrete before it was poured," Kevin tells us. "This lightens the weight of the concrete by 37% and adds R-value."
