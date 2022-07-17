The en suite bathroom features a soaking tub and large windows overlooking the marshy waters.
Another WarmlyYours mirror in the bathroom heats the home.
In the primary bath, which includes the home’s only indoor shower, Lachapelle used plumbing fixtures and hardware with an oil-rubbed bronze finish that relate to the touches of black in the living space. The wood dowel and leather triangle towel holders are from Schoolhouse.
The guest bathroom features modern fixtures, cement-look tile, and subway tile. "This gives the space an elevated feel with high functionality, using some of the most basic materials," says Tarah.