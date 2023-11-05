The clean cabinetry and moody tiling yield a relaxing upstairs master bath.
The bathroom is the only fully enclosed room in the apartment, and it sits below the new mezzanine level. Geometric tiles have been used to create a playful backsplash against the raw brick wall behind the sink.
The mezzanine can easily be transformed into a guest room thanks to the sofa bed and the small adjoining bathroom.
The wood waterfall vanity was built by Chris’ brother, Jeremy, who used oak wood reclaimed from an old barn that was then sanded down and finished with water-based polyurethane.
The raw pine that wraps around the vanity, walls, flooring and ceiling in the bath lends texture and warmth.
The bathroom has a custom white oak vanity, tile floors, and a casement window.
A custom arch mirror in brass from Pop & Scott makes an eye-catching statement in the new bathroom. “The introduction of a curve was very important to break up all the lines and soften the bathroom space,” says Harry.
A Hawaiian mango wood counter and shelving add texture and warmth in the bathroom.
The architect designed a geometric wall sconce made from red Invibe panel board for the bathroom.
Oliver’s favorite detail in the trailer is the fiberglass and Bondo shower, crafted by Prasse. "I really wanted the shower to look like plaster, but in a moving trailer, that’s just not an option," says Oliver.
Architect Charlie Lazor designed this peaceful, lakeside prefab in Ontario, Canada, with a Japanese-style bathroom clad in richly stained teak with a matching tub and sink by Bath in Wood.
Pink hexagonal tiles line the walls and floor in the bathroom, which has a large glass shower.
A look at the bathroom with a glass shower on the second floor.
Hektor is divided into five suites, each with its own kitchen and bathroom.
“Parker was dipping brass faucets into his magic solution and Jan was like ‘what are you doing, it was so shiny and beautiful!” laughs Duwayne.
In the kids bathroom, Ceramica Vogue tile in multiple colors brings a youthful quality. Countertops are by Concrete Collaborative.