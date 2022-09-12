The master bathroom has a floor-to-ceiling windowed corner that holds a Belle freestanding tub by Progetto and in-wall fixtures by Copper Bath.
The freestanding tub provides views of the forested land.
"We really wanted to enhance natural lighting so the shower has a skylight in it to luminate the space during the day," Frank Lin says. The spa-like space includes concrete countertops, antique white oak cabinets, and limestone tile floors.
Walls of glass blur the boundary between indoors and out in this bathroom. The floors are Jerusalem Bone limestone.