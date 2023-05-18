SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by Janet Romano

Bath Deckhouse

View 4 Photos
In the primary bathroom, the walls and ceiling are covered in tadelakt, a waterproof plaster, to soften the room. An Allied Maker like hangs overhead, and the stool is by Andrianna Shamaris.
In the primary bathroom, the walls and ceiling are covered in tadelakt, a waterproof plaster, to soften the room. An Allied Maker like hangs overhead, and the stool is by Andrianna Shamaris.