Bassam-Fellows Residence

ARCHITECT

BassamFellows

Willis N. Mills

When it comes to real estate, some guys have all the luck. Take Craig Bassam and Scott Fellows, for instance. While house-hunting in New Canaan, Connecticut, the pair discovered what Bassam describes as “this very beautiful, simple, International Style house,” perfectly sited on two acres. Designed in 1955 by noted modernist architect Willis N. Mills, the four-bedroom, 4,200-square-foot house featured view-filled expanses of glass and generously scaled spaces, including a double-height living room that cantilevered dramatically outward some 30 feet above the landscape. The property had everything—even a pedigreed architectural neighbor: Philip Johnson’s Glass House was just up the street.