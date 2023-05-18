Waterfall edge with custom countertop; concrete flooring.
Archways through out the basement add softness to the minimal interior.
BURSA Hotel's 1818 rooftop bar.
Basement Family Room
Extensive glazing continues into the chef's kitchen, another space offering direct outdoor access. Light-hued custom cabinetry complements the stone tile and black countertops.
Carolla sourced the large-format porcelain tiles from San Diego Marble and Tile, same as the sage tiles, alongside a 48-inch Bluestar range.
The new casita features a double-height living room with custom cement tiles and plaster walls, as well as a kitchenette nook, and custom steel & wood ship ladder to a sleeping loft above the bathroom.