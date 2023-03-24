SubscribeSign In
Collection by Jess Tewes-Francis

Basement

For the bathrooms, we selected limestone, porcelain, and ceramic tiles, laid in straight stacks to provide spa-like tranquility and minimalism.
Wooden closet doors and accents warm up the bedroom, which otherwise continues the house’s rough concrete and plaster palette. The bed linens are from The T-Shirt Bed Co., while the lamp and side table are from MRP Home. The planter is from Country Road.
The ground pool level of the house features a game room, entertaining area, wet bar, and gym for the young family of five.
