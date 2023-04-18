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s
Collection by
Shelly Baker
Basement
View
12
Photos
Articulated reveals mark where the drywall meets the wood of the tread, and a bent steel railing, powder-coated black, follows the line of the staircase.
Lye and soap-stained Douglas fir covers the floors upstairs, as well as the new staircase.
The same Daltile wraps the sauna interior for continuity.
A well-equipped fitness area awaits on the bottom level.
A new plywood screen separates the entryway from the kitchen while visually connecting it to the renovated living and dining rooms.
Replacing the sliding barn door, a new storage wall holding yoga mats, blocks, and other accessories partitions the massage room and small office behind.
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