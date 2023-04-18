Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
s
Collection by Shelly Baker

Basement

View 12 Photos
Articulated reveals mark where the drywall meets the wood of the tread, and a bent steel railing, powder-coated black, follows the line of the staircase.
Articulated reveals mark where the drywall meets the wood of the tread, and a bent steel railing, powder-coated black, follows the line of the staircase.
Lye and soap-stained Douglas fir covers the floors upstairs, as well as the new staircase.
Lye and soap-stained Douglas fir covers the floors upstairs, as well as the new staircase.
The same Daltile wraps the sauna interior for continuity.
The same Daltile wraps the sauna interior for continuity.
A well-equipped fitness area awaits on the bottom level.
A well-equipped fitness area awaits on the bottom level.
A new plywood screen separates the entryway from the kitchen while visually connecting it to the renovated living and dining rooms.
A new plywood screen separates the entryway from the kitchen while visually connecting it to the renovated living and dining rooms.
Replacing the sliding barn door, a new storage wall holding yoga mats, blocks, and other accessories partitions the massage room and small office behind.
Replacing the sliding barn door, a new storage wall holding yoga mats, blocks, and other accessories partitions the massage room and small office behind.