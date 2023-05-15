SubscribeSign In
m
Collection by Mark Whitmire

BarW @ Grand Inspo

View 37 Photos
High ceilings and clerestory windows fill the public rooms with light. - Tehachapi Mountains, California Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
High ceilings and clerestory windows fill the public rooms with light. - Tehachapi Mountains, California Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
Working with owner Bruce Shafer, who acted as contractor, architect Olson Kundig’s “gizmolo- gist” Phil Turner fashioned a 12-by- 26-foot steel-framed window wall that opens the structure to the out- doors. “We can feel the evening breeze move through the house, - Tehachapi Mountains, California Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
Working with owner Bruce Shafer, who acted as contractor, architect Olson Kundig’s “gizmolo- gist” Phil Turner fashioned a 12-by- 26-foot steel-framed window wall that opens the structure to the out- doors. “We can feel the evening breeze move through the house, - Tehachapi Mountains, California Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
- Tehachapi Mountains, California Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
- Tehachapi Mountains, California Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
In the main bath, a wall of Heath Ceramics tile joins a terrazzo floor from Ann Sacks.
In the main bath, a wall of Heath Ceramics tile joins a terrazzo floor from Ann Sacks.
The exposed rafters were carried into the exterior areas, including the covered patio.
The exposed rafters were carried into the exterior areas, including the covered patio.
The half-wall that divides the living room and dining room is walnut, and was a clever way to separate the living and dining zones, and wrap the structural posts, which were painted a dark grey. There’s a television lift inside the cabinet that allows the TV to be stowed when not in use. The couch is from Design Within Reach, and the flooring throughout is white oak.
The half-wall that divides the living room and dining room is walnut, and was a clever way to separate the living and dining zones, and wrap the structural posts, which were painted a dark grey. There’s a television lift inside the cabinet that allows the TV to be stowed when not in use. The couch is from Design Within Reach, and the flooring throughout is white oak.
The inoperable picture windows were replaced with large sliding glass doors that open to the new seating patio.
The inoperable picture windows were replaced with large sliding glass doors that open to the new seating patio.
A mature Japanese maple was preserved during construction. The way we designed the entry sequence, with the front door not facing the street, but rather facing the Japanese maple tree relates to his concept of ‘entrance transition.’ A mature Japanese maple tree was preserved during the construction.
A mature Japanese maple was preserved during construction. The way we designed the entry sequence, with the front door not facing the street, but rather facing the Japanese maple tree relates to his concept of ‘entrance transition.’ A mature Japanese maple tree was preserved during the construction.
Two black CH25 chairs by Hans Wegner mirror the baby grand piano behind them.
Two black CH25 chairs by Hans Wegner mirror the baby grand piano behind them.
Honest materials appear throughout this Los Altos home. In the double-height living area, Mantis chairs by BassamFellows surround a custom live-edge dining table, fashioned from an old Claro walnut tree with help from Menlo Hardwoods.
Honest materials appear throughout this Los Altos home. In the double-height living area, Mantis chairs by BassamFellows surround a custom live-edge dining table, fashioned from an old Claro walnut tree with help from Menlo Hardwoods.
Mid-century, floating entry stairs
Mid-century, floating entry stairs
Mid-century, remodeled exterior
Mid-century, remodeled exterior
Kalamazoo BBQ and kitchenette
Kalamazoo BBQ and kitchenette
View from main patio into the dining and living area.
View from main patio into the dining and living area.
Main floor bar adjacent to kitchen
Main floor bar adjacent to kitchen

17 more saves