barndo
GreenSpur and McAllister Architects imagined a cabin sided with Cor-Ten steel, glass and shou sugi ban cedar for a wooded property outside of Washington DC. The interior of the cabin maintains a minimalist aesthetic so that the lush landscape is the main focus. The concrete floors are stained a medium-brown tone, the ceiling features tongue-and-groove clear pine with a pickled finish, and the walls are sided with grouted cement board.
"We love that our multipurpose space can act as a venue for productivity and collaboration in The Loft, while The House invites rest, relaxation, and connection as guests unplug at a quiet retreat in the woods," says Tarah. "The cherry on top is that we can do this from our own backyard, with our kids playing a special role in maintaining the property and hosting guests alongside us."