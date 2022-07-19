SubscribeSign In
Collection by Julie Dudley

barndo

View 20 Photos
The kitchen now has much more counter space, thanks to the new layout, with a quartz slab Rossi found on “super sale.” The pantry doors are repurposed, and the backsplash is a terracotta tile that the designer has had in storage since 2017.
For the built-ins, Rossi created a combination of open and closed storage, with arched niches, mahogany doors, and a fireplace inserted below the television. The support beam on the end was salvaged from the property.
“The uncluttered design allows for a lock and leave lifestyle to travel the world and then return to a lovely home to catch your breath and relax,” says Brent Jackson, founder of HiFAB and Oaxaca Interests.
“The simple exterior material palette, including hard-troweled smooth stucco and corrugated material, gives a subtle nod to West Texas design,” says Grace Boudewyns, Project Architect at Lake|Flato.
Wood meet concrete. Continuous living.
Sliding cedar screens treated with the traditional Japanese shou sugi ban method are layered with the Cor-Ten steel siding of the exterior.
GreenSpur and McAllister Architects imagined a cabin sided with Cor-Ten steel, glass and shou sugi ban cedar for a wooded property outside of Washington DC. The interior of the cabin maintains a minimalist aesthetic so that the lush landscape is the main focus. The concrete floors are stained a medium-brown tone, the ceiling features tongue-and-groove clear pine with a pickled finish, and the walls are sided with grouted cement board.
Glass pocket doors slide away, opening the cabin to its wooded surround. Bluestone pavers on the exterior contrast with the warm tone of the Cor-Ten steel siding.
GreenSpur and McAllister Architects imagined a cabin sided with Cor-Ten steel, glass, and shou sugi ban-treated cedar for a wooded property outside of Washington D.C.
A Room &amp; Board record console behind the couch is mixed with a vintage mushroom lamp and Flos Arco Floor Lamp.
"We love that our multipurpose space can act as a venue for productivity and collaboration in The Loft, while The House invites rest, relaxation, and connection as guests unplug at a quiet retreat in the woods," says Tarah. "The cherry on top is that we can do this from our own backyard, with our kids playing a special role in maintaining the property and hosting guests alongside us."
Designed for energy efficiency, the home features insulation above code and hydronic radiant heating. Note the Morso 6148 wood-burning stove in the entry hall that’s fueled by locally felled lumber.
La Cantina doors slide open for a seamless connection between the living spaces and the outdoors.
