In total, the upper levels of the home include four bedrooms.
“The Makers House is so-called because of Liddicoat &amp; Goldhill’s commitment to hand-assembled materials and the highest levels of detailing,” says the listing agent. “For example, the various spaces on the upper floors are unified by a richly coloured and durable Rhodesian mahogany parquet floor reclaimed from Hove Fire Station in the 1970s.”
The upper area of the backyard is perfect for entertaining and taking in the San Gabriel Mountains situated right on your doorstep.
The master bedroom has a protected deck, as well as views into the yard and beyond, onto the San Gabriel Mountains.
The bathroom for the top floor, which features patterned tile floors and a raised bowl sink.
The second bedroom has windows looking out into the verdant backyard.
Built in display shelves and counter tops maximize storage and maintain the fluidity and open quality of the space.
The steel fireplace in the dining area is framed with rescued stones from the dismantled garage during the original remodeling of the home.
Straghan converted the home's attic level into a primary suite that features lime plaster walls, Douglas fir flooring, and deep blue drapery fabric.
A Douglas fir staircase references the work of Alvar Aalto and makes a sculptural statement.
Terracotta tile flooring in the kitchen is juxtaposed with Douglas fir flooring in the dining area. A skylight facilitates the inflow of natural light for the spaces.
Douglas fir flooring, a built-in Douglas fir table and bench, and Douglas fir ceiling beams provide texture and warmth in the kitchen-and-dining area, which is outfitted with bright white cabinetry and Caesarstone counters. The pendants that suspend above the island are by Schneid Studio and the vintage pendant that hangs above the dining table is by Louis Poulsen
