Barn remodel
“The Makers House is so-called because of Liddicoat & Goldhill’s commitment to hand-assembled materials and the highest levels of detailing,” says the listing agent. “For example, the various spaces on the upper floors are unified by a richly coloured and durable Rhodesian mahogany parquet floor reclaimed from Hove Fire Station in the 1970s.”
Douglas fir flooring, a built-in Douglas fir table and bench, and Douglas fir ceiling beams provide texture and warmth in the kitchen-and-dining area, which is outfitted with bright white cabinetry and Caesarstone counters. The pendants that suspend above the island are by Schneid Studio and the vintage pendant that hangs above the dining table is by Louis Poulsen
5 more saves