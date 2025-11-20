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e
Collection by
Evie Lovett
barn apt kitchen cabinet
View
10
Photos
This kitchen features IKEA cabinet bases with Semihandmade fronts painted Dunn Edwards White. The lights by Rejuvenation and Kitchen Aid appliances make this the perfect space for entertaining.
Keep it simple, let the big moves be the drama. In this case it doesn't get much more dramatic than a 7ft x 14ft sliding skylight.
The island separates a working side, a cleaning side, a social side and a circulation side.
Light, white and bright. - Danish design mantra
The coffee nook is self serve for starting the family morning routine with a jolt of caffeine.
A blue-tiled backsplash helps set the visual theme of the future hotel.
A high-gloss finish can be achieved by having a local automotive shop repaint the cabinet fronts. The finish will be long-lasting, strong, and shiny.
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