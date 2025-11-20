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Collection by Evie Lovett

barn apt kitchen cabinet

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This kitchen features IKEA cabinet bases with Semihandmade fronts painted Dunn Edwards White. The lights by Rejuvenation and Kitchen Aid appliances make this the perfect space for entertaining.
This kitchen features IKEA cabinet bases with Semihandmade fronts painted Dunn Edwards White. The lights by Rejuvenation and Kitchen Aid appliances make this the perfect space for entertaining.
Keep it simple, let the big moves be the drama. In this case it doesn't get much more dramatic than a 7ft x 14ft sliding skylight.
Keep it simple, let the big moves be the drama. In this case it doesn't get much more dramatic than a 7ft x 14ft sliding skylight.
The island separates a working side, a cleaning side, a social side and a circulation side.
The island separates a working side, a cleaning side, a social side and a circulation side.
Light, white and bright. - Danish design mantra
Light, white and bright. - Danish design mantra
The coffee nook is self serve for starting the family morning routine with a jolt of caffeine.
The coffee nook is self serve for starting the family morning routine with a jolt of caffeine.
A blue-tiled backsplash helps set the visual theme of the future hotel.
A blue-tiled backsplash helps set the visual theme of the future hotel.
A high-gloss finish can be achieved by having a local automotive shop repaint the cabinet fronts. The finish will be long-lasting, strong, and shiny.
A high-gloss finish can be achieved by having a local automotive shop repaint the cabinet fronts. The finish will be long-lasting, strong, and shiny.