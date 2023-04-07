Designed by HGA Architects and Engineers—a firm with offices in eight cities across the country, including Minneapolis—these prefab cabins were designed off-site before being transported to the park and set atop a series of concrete piers.
Built-in bunks are decked out with a private window for viewing the outdoors, and an adjustable reading light from Prima Lighting. A simple pendant hangs above the main space.
Cedar wood seamlessly extends from inside to outside, creating a continuous extension to the woods beyond. Adirondack chairs provide the perfect viewing point from the balcony.
“We’re here for almost three months every summer—and it works so well that you never feel it’s a small space. The separation and steps between each perfect little box create a great flow.”—Nadja van Praag
Sited parallel to each other, the two autonomous bedroom cabins frame perspectival views of the surrounding landscape. Exteriors of all three structures feature mitered corners and cross-laminated timber panels, all nailed by hand.
“We did our best to tuck the buildings into the site—the goal was to get up high on a perch. It was a matter of setting that elevation and working back down with the topography.”—Riley Pratt, architectural designer
Two smaller, adjacent structures house autonomous bedrooms, each equipped with a full bathroom.
“We came to the island of Vinalhaven several years ago and immediately, totally fell in love.”—Nadja van Praag, resident
"We did our best to tuck the buildings into the site—the goal was to get up high on a perch. It was a matter of setting that elevation and working back down with the topography," says architectural designer Riley Pratt.