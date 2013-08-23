Barbara Bestor's Colorful Modern Home in Silver Lake

We first documented the ten-month renovation of Los Angeles-based architect Barbara Bestor's 1950s bungalow here, but gather your things and get ready to soak in some sun rays yet again by visiting the beautiful sunny Silver Lake, California home of architect Barbara Bestor. In addition to being behind the lens, photographer Dabito collaborated with Woolly Pocket and Bestor to craft vertical planter wall installations and a huge edible outdoor garden. Both proved to be the perfect fit for the award-winning architect's home—a seamless mix of raw materials with vibrant colors and a natural blend of both the indoors and outdoors.

This article was originally published on Old Brand New.