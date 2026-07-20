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c
Collection by
Carl Dick
Bar House
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4
Photos
Floor plan of Casa Zanate by Estudio Cálido
On Spain’s Costa Daurada, Slow Studio used passive design principles to create an efficient, flexible family home for Guillem and Arantza Pujadas.
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