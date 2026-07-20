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Collection by Carl Dick

Bar House

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Floor plan of Casa Zanate by Estudio Cálido
Floor plan of Casa Zanate by Estudio Cálido
On Spain’s Costa Daurada, Slow Studio used passive design principles to create an efficient, flexible family home for Guillem and Arantza Pujadas.
On Spain’s Costa Daurada, Slow Studio used passive design principles to create an efficient, flexible family home for Guillem and Arantza Pujadas.