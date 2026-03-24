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Collection by
Nicholas Skourlis
Banquette
View
15
Photos
A utilitarian entryway featuring birch cabinetry is softened with an earthenware vase and an ornate mirror. White oak flooring spans the home.
The entryway features floor-to-ceiling Ikea storage with Caesarstone quartz offcuts forming both the bench-top and backsplash.
After: The dining nook has become one of the sunniest spots in the house, gathering light from morning through late afternoon.
After: “That little corner became a place to read, drink coffee, or just enjoy the sun. It’s amazing how much a simple change in layout can create a spot like this.”
In the downstairs powder room, a mirrored corner 'flows into' angles generated by hexagonal tiles.
Living room with built-in library/music alcove
Mudroom with custom cabinets, bench, tile floor
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