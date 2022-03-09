SubscribeSign In
“Describing a feeling or way of living in our home was always important, as the color and texture palette was always chosen based on our natural surroundings,” says Teegan.
Dal Tile “Keystones” in Arctic White and Emerald cover the guest bathroom.
The powder room is wrapped in Josef Frank wallpaper.
A wall was pushed back to make room for a double vanity.
The primary bath features a Kaldewei bathtub and custom shower artwork by Sara Bright.
Lekien designed a built-in concrete vanity for the bathroom, creating a minimalist aesthetic for the space.
The functional bedrooms have been designed as retreats for when larger groups stay at the home. Each family suite has a full en-suite shower room, large cupboards, and a seating area for relaxing.
The bathroom features simple black hex tile on the floor and white tile laid in a grid on the walls. The custom vanity is fir, in keeping with the rest of the home’s material palette.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
The floor tiles are from Popham Design in a custom palette, paired with handmade subway tile in an earthy, off-white color.
Christa envisioned the main bathroom on the upper level as a sanctuary with a soaking tub. “We opened up the ceiling to expose the volume to its full 14-foot height,” she explains. “We kept the same layout, but replaced the shallow alcove tub with a soaking tub and Vola faucets. We found a floating vanity with a matching medicine cabinet, and a wall-mount toilet.” The dimensional wall tile is Ann Sacks Context Pillow Mosaic, which comes alive as natural light streams in from clerestory windows.
Recessed shelves echo the plywood details in the kitchen.
