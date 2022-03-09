Christa envisioned the main bathroom on the upper level as a sanctuary with a soaking tub. “We opened up the ceiling to expose the volume to its full 14-foot height,” she explains. “We kept the same layout, but replaced the shallow alcove tub with a soaking tub and Vola faucets. We found a floating vanity with a matching medicine cabinet, and a wall-mount toilet.” The dimensional wall tile is Ann Sacks Context Pillow Mosaic, which comes alive as natural light streams in from clerestory windows.