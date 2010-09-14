Bangkok's Storied Shophouses

Cities and countries have many faces, and the one known to travelers and foreigners often differs from that of the everyday. In his photo series "Shophouses" German photographer Peter Nitsch looks beyond Bangkok's skyscrapers and neon lights to show the storefronts occupied by citizens of the bustling megacity. Published in a book and on display at Bangkok's Kathmandu Gallery until September 26th, the series captures an intimate look at the brightly colored, packed-to-the-gills spaces of Southeast Asia's everyman.