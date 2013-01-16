Balthazar Korab, 1926-2013

Balthazar Korab—whose work and career we profiled in Dwell's Dec/Jan 2013 issue—passed away this week in Troy, Michigan, his hometown of many years. Korab was born in Hungary, escaped Budapest at the onset of the World War II, studied architecture at Ecole des Beaux-Arts in Paris, met an American woman on holiday, then moved to Detroit once they were married. There, he interviewed with and was hired on the spot(!) by Eero Saarinen, one of the most influential modernist architects working the U.S. during the mid-century. He started at Saarinen & Associates as a designer and quickly switched to a new position as the firm's official photographer. In summation, much of the reason we are so familiar with Saarinen's architecture is that someone so talented was around to document it. Click through for more shots taken through Korab's lens, including some lesser-known (but extraordinarily valuable) modernist Midwestern buildings.