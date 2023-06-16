SubscribeSign In
a
Collection by Anne Moss

Balmain

View 5 Photos
An elegant steel-framed glass door sweeps out from a dramatic entryway.
An elegant steel-framed glass door sweeps out from a dramatic entryway.
A walnut backsplash has integrated shelves for display. The counter is limestone.
A walnut backsplash has integrated shelves for display. The counter is limestone.
Floor plan of Punggol Field by EightyTwo
Floor plan of Punggol Field by EightyTwo
The principal bathroom features the same green tone found in the principal bedroom and wardrobe.
The principal bathroom features the same green tone found in the principal bedroom and wardrobe.