Ballpoint Pen Wallpaper

Who hasn’t wanted to scribble on the wall or enjoyed the simple pleasure of balling up a piece of paper? Alissia Melka-Teichroew’s playful collection of custom wallpaper celebrates these elemental urges. Produced by the Toronto-based company of Rollout, the collection includes cheeky takes on childhood misadventures: crumpled paper; horizontal, vertical, or diagonal lines; an intricate repeating doodle; and a corner-only tangle of marks. Opt for pencil or pen colors of blue, red, black, or gold. “Deface” your walls without worrying about punishment from Mom and Dad!

