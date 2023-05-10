SubscribeSign In
On the roof, Claudio and Aranza sit on salvaged blocks of wood around a “water mirror” that reflects the sky. On clear nights, you can gaze both up and down at the stars, an activity that gives Casa Cosmos its name.
On the lower roof, cedar decking and flower beds define one of several outdoor gardening spaces. Part of her ongoing research into the livability of cities, Fitzgerald aimed to create landscaped areas that were “aesthetic, aromatic, educational, and productive.” The deck is bordered by an expanded aluminum mesh railing and black metal corrugated panels.
These no-fuss landscaping ideas yield gardens that practically take care of themselves.
A vast terrace overlooks a nearby park, while the ground floor patio (connected to Vanbesien’s office) opens up to a garden.
Jacobs transformed the roof into a series of decks, this deck features Crate & Barrel’s Dune sofa and coffee table.
Outdoor furniture from HAY sits on the wraparound balcony.
View of patio balcony area
Each suite includes private outdoor balconies complete with fire pits. Thanks to the snowmelt patios, you can enjoy this view and the great outdoors year round.
MASTER BEDROOM 01 balcony terrace
Balcony
A glass-walled balcony sits directly above the concrete terrace.
Epic Sail To reduce heat load and provide shade, DeSalvo initially tracked down a sail system from Sun Shade Australia. But the $6,000 price tag had the architect and contractor designing their own version out of Mermet solar screen fabric. It was fabricated by Covers Unlimited for $1,800. coversunlimitedinc.com
A second master bedroom comes with spacious private balcony and bay views.
Wright and Keffer (standing) hang out on their deck with Bolander, who lives just across the road. The chairs, designed by Bolander, are upholstered in Sunbrella fabric.
