Washbasin Room
The master bath features porcelanite walls and and floors paired with quartz counters.
A close up detail of the bath faucet.
The spacious master bathroom.
A freestanding Antonio Lupi tub defines the updated master bath, which also features an open-plan layout and a skylight by Velux.
This home in Melbourne by design duo Kathryn Robson and Susie Cohen has deep nook shelves at one end of the wardrobe, which gives the bathroom a warm, natural and organic feel.
The adjacent bathroom was plastered to maintain the minimalist palette, and provide soothing contrast with the wood detailing everywhere else.
Ceppo di Gre tiles from ABC Worldwide Stone give the master bath an elegant finish.
Inkstone bathtub in Sand Brown stone, Inkstone wash-basins, Black Rock stone, and Neos furniture (Neos furniture designed by Luca Martorano).
Bathroom a few steps up
