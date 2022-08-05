Ryan says to think of the Mono as a "safe haven to escape to when you need a retreat."
Although the team states that a Mono can be placed anywhere in North America without a permit—like a backyard—a place with a view is preferred.
Baltic birch plywood is installed on the walls of the Mono, eliminating the need for baseboards and trim. The team wanted to make the structures as efficient as possible so that they would leave small environmental footprints.
The Mono structure's single-engineered truss frame makes it capable of withstanding harsh weather—from heavy snow, to downpours, to heat. It also comes in three variations.