Backyard

In a Manhattan Beach home, homeowner Matt Jacobson and architect Michael Lee designed the long steel-and-Ipe bench surrounding a square, concrete outdoor fire pit, which suspends from the low concrete wall in their outdoor space. Dukes relaxes on a Willy Guhl Loop chair with her German Shepherd, Major.
The second seating area features furniture from All Modern.
Multiple seating areas extend the livable area of the home outside, providing space for dining, socializing, and play.
Not only does the backyard have colorful seating and a fire pit, but there is even an outdoor shower hidden by a wood slat fence.
This is the first permitted 3D-printed home ever completed. ICON completed the 3D-printed portion of the home in about 48 hours.
The landscaped backyard comes with programmable irrigation and plenty of room for entertaining.
ICON developed its Vulcan I 3D printer over a period of about two years. The gantry-style printer on rails is mobile and weighs about 2,000 pounds.
The enclosed garden features lovely landscaping and has the feeling of a serene escape.
Large aggregate concrete pavers lead to the new fire pit. A concrete wall provides privacy and a sense of enclosure.
With a fire pit, built-in barbecue, outdoor shower, as well as a picnic area, and hammocks, the backyard is an idyllic setting to enjoy the area's captivating sunsets and star-filled skies.
Now a painted wood pergola frames an intentional seating area.
"You can see [with] this building how the design is in the small details and at the urban scale," says Cynthia.
Homeowner Jay Longtin served as the general contractor and performed the majority of the remodel work, aside from the outdoor floors, concrete, and pool, which were done by Architectural Blue.
Architect and surfer Kenichiro Iwakiri transformed a 40-year-old cottage into his own beach house in Shonan, Japan. This region, located south of Tokyo, is known for its surf spots.
The added porch is a centerpiece of the home’s inside/outside concept.
Garden
Outside, a set of Bertoia chairs offer an appealing perch around a vintage glass-and-metal table.
The new patio connects to a fire pit lounge area via the wood walkway. Naber worked with McCullough Landscape to fashion the cement and rock patio. Decomposed granite replaced the grass, and Naber planted succulents from her wedding alongside cacti and native plants for a more drought-tolerant landscape.
