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Collection by Will Thomas

backyard decks/hardscape

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The tiled bench extends in front of the fireplace and down toward the entryway, creating a satisfying tie between the multiple different distinct areas of the open living space.
The tiled bench extends in front of the fireplace and down toward the entryway, creating a satisfying tie between the multiple different distinct areas of the open living space.
The seating on the deck just outside the house mirrors the lines of the built-in bench inside and is low enough to not obstruct the windows—and the view.
The seating on the deck just outside the house mirrors the lines of the built-in bench inside and is low enough to not obstruct the windows—and the view.
A slatted Western red cedar fence screens a neighbor’s yard, adding a measure of privacy while permitting branches from their Japanese maple to cross the property line.
A slatted Western red cedar fence screens a neighbor’s yard, adding a measure of privacy while permitting branches from their Japanese maple to cross the property line.
The yard feels secluded thanks to solid fencing and a buffer of dense greenery. Benches by Angel City Lumber, stacked on stones and all from Molly’s home state of Oregon, create a seating moment to look back at a towering cork oak tree. The pavers and Adirondack chairs are all from OR.CA
The yard feels secluded thanks to solid fencing and a buffer of dense greenery. Benches by Angel City Lumber, stacked on stones and all from Molly’s home state of Oregon, create a seating moment to look back at a towering cork oak tree. The pavers and Adirondack chairs are all from OR.CA
Located in the corner of the lot, the 2-story art studio is connected to the existing main house via a raised deck with outdoor fireplace and a meandering hardscape path
Located in the corner of the lot, the 2-story art studio is connected to the existing main house via a raised deck with outdoor fireplace and a meandering hardscape path
View from the existing main house of the hardscape leading to the art studio and deck. The exterior stair has open risers
View from the existing main house of the hardscape leading to the art studio and deck. The exterior stair has open risers
The backyard is a protected retreat out of the wind. The team added a balcony off the kitchen at the third floor. It has a ship’s ladder to access the roof deck, in order to service solar panels installed there. The balcony also has a grill for cooking al-fresco. “You gotta be able to go out back and barbecue – this is the beach after all,” says Levy.
The backyard is a protected retreat out of the wind. The team added a balcony off the kitchen at the third floor. It has a ship’s ladder to access the roof deck, in order to service solar panels installed there. The balcony also has a grill for cooking al-fresco. “You gotta be able to go out back and barbecue – this is the beach after all,” says Levy.
Richie walks through the shared plaza between the main house and ADU.
Richie walks through the shared plaza between the main house and ADU.
A clear polycarbonate door conceals the workshop while still allowing light to penetrate. When it’s closed, says Aaron, “The shed<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> becomes this wood cocoon with ambient light coming through the clear wall panel. You don’t need to even turn on a light.”</span>
becomes this wood cocoon with ambient light coming through the clear wall panel. You don’t need to even turn on a light.”
Raised deck with exterior dining terrace at dusk
Raised deck with exterior dining terrace at dusk
Bistro lights and raised deck with exterior dining terrace at dusk
Bistro lights and raised deck with exterior dining terrace at dusk
Raised deck at outdoor dining terrace with Mini Cooper and wood trash enclosure feature wall beyond
Raised deck at outdoor dining terrace with Mini Cooper and wood trash enclosure feature wall beyond
Wire fox terrier on guard at the raised wood deck and bedroom beyond
Wire fox terrier on guard at the raised wood deck and bedroom beyond
Kuo transformed the original back house and attached garage using playful geometries and creative uses of space.
Kuo transformed the original back house and attached garage using playful geometries and creative uses of space.
Designed by award-winning Sant Architects, this four-bedroom vacation rental near Topanga elevates the concept of a mountain retreat to new heights—from its raw, concrete facade and hillside pool, to the Bauhaus-inspired interiors that feature expansive glass walls that overlook the Pacific Ocean. The clean, architectural lines are expressed using iron beams, concrete slabs, timber-panelled walls, and glass, and the sprawling, open-plan living area features a slide-away fireplace and enormous windows that seamlessly transition the property from cosy winter retreat to breezy summer getaway.
Designed by award-winning Sant Architects, this four-bedroom vacation rental near Topanga elevates the concept of a mountain retreat to new heights—from its raw, concrete facade and hillside pool, to the Bauhaus-inspired interiors that feature expansive glass walls that overlook the Pacific Ocean. The clean, architectural lines are expressed using iron beams, concrete slabs, timber-panelled walls, and glass, and the sprawling, open-plan living area features a slide-away fireplace and enormous windows that seamlessly transition the property from cosy winter retreat to breezy summer getaway.
“Eichlers aren’t very big—that’s why so much emphasis was on the outside. The house had to look like it extended out.” —Bernard Trainor, landscape designer
“Eichlers aren’t very big—that’s why so much emphasis was on the outside. The house had to look like it extended out.” —Bernard Trainor, landscape designer
“The big question was how to get from the house to the garden with ramps and make it beautiful,” explains landscape designer Neive Tierney, who sourced sustainable wood decking from Kebony for new boardwalks. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Pacific wax myrtle, euphorbia, saucer plants, and lavenders border the front entrance ramp</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">.</span>
Pacific wax myrtle, euphorbia, saucer plants, and lavenders border the front entrance ramp
The large backyard space extends the home’s 1,378 square foot interior, with a Milgard bifold door creating fluidity between indoors and out.
The large backyard space extends the home’s 1,378 square foot interior, with a Milgard bifold door creating fluidity between indoors and out.

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