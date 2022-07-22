The two-bedroom ADU features built-ins in every room
The company customized a floor plan for the ADU that would accommodate and incorporate existing fruit trees in the yard.
The 900-square-foot prefabricated backyard ADU in Los Angeles, California, that Cover designed to bring a family closer together features bright white composite exterior siding and a deck made from thermally treated ash.
Windows on all side and sight lines clear through the structure give the Dwell House a sense of expansiveness and transparency.
With another set of doors on the opposite kitchen side, there’s more fluidity between the interior and exterior on all sides of the building.
California pepper trees, grasses, and sage are low-maintenance, low-water plants that also are low-allergen.
The purple flowers of sage and succulents are part of a landscape that reflects seasonal changes. Blu Dot Hot Mesh Lounge Chairs are on the main bedroom deck.
Minerit fiber cement pavers lead from the primary bedroom to the guesthouse and art studio.
A cedar deck, built-in bench, and Fermob Costa table and chairs under a new porch roof serve as a year-round dining area.