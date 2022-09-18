Backyard
The home is designed around a central courtyard. During the demolition of a rear addition from the 1930s, the profile of the original rear of the 1885 house was discovered. "We articulated this in the facade as a black silhouette referencing the house’s original form," says architect Joe Agius. "In a sense, it's a public art historic interpretation piece, and is viewable from the courtyard and the side street."
The balance of old and new achieved in the project impressed the jury for the Australian Institute of Architects 2020 awards, which commended Bokey-Grant by saying, "JJ House is exemplary as an approach for altering and establishing a sense of individuality in the recognizable housing stock of our suburbs."
The reading nook was initially supposed to house a small breakfast nook, but it was eventually decided to leave it open with a small reading chair and table. “This little vignette is so perfectly tucked into the curved corner,” says architect Billy Mavropoulos. “It’s such a cozy place to relax and feel enveloped by the garden.”