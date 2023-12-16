Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Collection by Takeshi Ideyama

back yard

A section of the facade—a cross between a shoji screen and a barn door—slides open. Planter boxes contain edible varieties that fuel Mary’s culinary explorations.
Garden terrace
The private outdoor space showcases the renovation's south-facing windows, which were installed to connect the indoors with the yard.
The simple wood deck features innovative cutouts that allow full-grown Yucca trees to peek through.