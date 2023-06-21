Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
e
Collection by Esther Hutchison

Back bedroom and Sarah’s Room windows

View 7 Photos
The architects wrapped this room in storage, this time with the same wood and finish as the primary bathroom vanity. The wall light is the Bega Semi-Recessed Globe Luminaire, with an EQ3 Round Ottoman in Lana Light Purple sitting before the dressing table. In order to maintain flexibility in the plan, Clément and Eleonora can also convert this to a bedroom at a later time.
The architects wrapped this room in storage, this time with the same wood and finish as the primary bathroom vanity. The wall light is the Bega Semi-Recessed Globe Luminaire, with an EQ3 Round Ottoman in Lana Light Purple sitting before the dressing table. In order to maintain flexibility in the plan, Clément and Eleonora can also convert this to a bedroom at a later time.
A large walk-in shower has Tadelakt plaster applied by Sobro Studios, and integrated storage.
A large walk-in shower has Tadelakt plaster applied by Sobro Studios, and integrated storage.
Fuller, Overby, and Chay smoothed out such irregularities with custom millwork wrapping the planes. The bed is the “Vevelstad
Fuller, Overby, and Chay smoothed out such irregularities with custom millwork wrapping the planes. The bed is the “Vevelstad
The exposed timber framework is revealed up here, and the existing windows framed in a new window seat, which proves a nice contemplative spot.
The exposed timber framework is revealed up here, and the existing windows framed in a new window seat, which proves a nice contemplative spot.
Kyu Sung in front of House II. Cantilevered above the entrance, the home’s second floor features a large corner window. “I made the window big because I was thinking about looking out of it,” he says. “You can see the streets and parking and know you’re living in a city. That ability to relate to the outside world is important as you age.”
Kyu Sung in front of House II. Cantilevered above the entrance, the home’s second floor features a large corner window. “I made the window big because I was thinking about looking out of it,” he says. “You can see the streets and parking and know you’re living in a city. That ability to relate to the outside world is important as you age.”