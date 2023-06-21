Back bedroom and Sarah’s Room windows
The architects wrapped this room in storage, this time with the same wood and finish as the primary bathroom vanity. The wall light is the Bega Semi-Recessed Globe Luminaire, with an EQ3 Round Ottoman in Lana Light Purple sitting before the dressing table. In order to maintain flexibility in the plan, Clément and Eleonora can also convert this to a bedroom at a later time.
Kyu Sung in front of House II. Cantilevered above the entrance, the home’s second floor features a large corner window. “I made the window big because I was thinking about looking out of it,” he says. “You can see the streets and parking and know you’re living in a city. That ability to relate to the outside world is important as you age.”