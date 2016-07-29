Collection by WANT Les Essentiels
A/W 16 Men's Collection
Introducing our men's Autumn / Winter 2016 collection - featuring the timeless aesthetic of the military uniform in rich tones of olive and navy. Clean, sharp and simple, this season we embrace the comfort and structure the uniform provides. This concept of uniformality informs our latest collection, offering modern essentials designed to be integrated into life’s everyday journeys.
Photographed by the talented Mathieu Fortin from Leloi
Assistant photographer: Michael Manoukian
Stylist: Frédérique Gauthier
Product stylist: Melissa Moranelli
Beauty: Bianca Baldini
Producer: Esther Côté
Model: Adrian Carlesimo with Dulcedo Management