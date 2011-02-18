Austin's New Arthouse

This past October, the city of Austin celebrated the reopening of Arthouse at the Jones Center—the oldest contemporary art organization in Texas. New York-based architects Lewis.Tsurumaki.Lewis tripled the size of the original building, which was a theater in the 1920's, a department store starting in the 1950's, and a cultural center starting in 1995. The building's latest incarnation retains a sense of its layered history (original frescos in the upstairs gallery, for example) while pushing the design in a decidedly futuristic direction. Here's a glimpse of Austin's new architectural icon, with images by photographer Michael Moran.

