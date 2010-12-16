Auction: Vintage Mod for Kids

Step right up! For your little budding design buff, there’s an amazing – and rather large – lot of vintage modern furniture for children (and of course, their design-crazy parents) currently on offer at the Pierre Bergé & Associés auction house based in Brussels, Belgium.

The house allows online bidding so you can browse the extensive Design for Kids catalog (you can download it in .pdf format), and stake your claim on rare gems such as a table and chair set designed by Hans Wegner for a friend’s son, or an original Kaj Bojesen rocking horse, as well as a classic assortment of beautiful pieces by less-famous, but equally-skilled designers and craftsfolk. Here are a few favorite items up for grabs.